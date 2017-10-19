Senate President Wayne Niederhauser on Wednesday named Mark Thomas as the Senate’s new chief of staff.
Thomas has been serving as chief deputy to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, and as the state’s elections director.
“I’m excited to accept this position and to become part of a superior Senate team,” Thomas said. “It is an honor to begin this new adventure with the Senate as its members continue to act as a thoughtful, deliberative voice of the people of Utah.”
Niederhauser, R-Sandy, praised Thomas for his “demonstrated ability to understand complex policy issues,” and for his “track record of finding common-sense solutions.”
Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, said he is “confident that Mark will do an outstanding job for the Utah Senate and the people of the state.”
Thomas is replacing Ric Cantrell, who left the post after 14 years to become the chief of staff for Attorney General Sean Reyes.
Thomas is expected to transition into his new position in mid-November, after the Nov. 7 election.