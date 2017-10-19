After years spent suffering from a progressive neurodegenerative disease, much of it hidden from public view, former long-time Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott died Thursday morning in hospice care in St. George.
He was 66.
Ott’s death followed a four-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. The details of his diagnosis were first made public just last week in a court battle between Ott’s siblings and his former fiancée and assistant, Karmen Sanone.
A judge has yet to rule on who would become Ott’s guardian and conservator, which includes the power to preside over Ott’s estate. It’s not clear how his death will effect the court case. Judge Bruce Lubeck said he planned to rule within days or weeks.
Martin Ott, Gary Ott’s brother, said his family spent several days at his side after being told Ott’s death was near. They were with him when he died, Martin Ott said.
“Believe me, the man was suffering. Every breath,” Martin Ott said. “We’re religious people. We think that there’s a hereafter. Gary was crossing the line and would be joining with loved ones from long ago.”