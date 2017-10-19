“The board had a long-standing tradition of meeting at the Alta Club. I was new and so grateful and honored, it was hard to ask those eight male partners of mine to change their meeting place, but I did so politely and said if they couldn’t make that change, I would sadly be unable to attend,” said Graham, who later would be elected as Utah’s first and only female attorney general. “They voted unanimously to move the meeting place. I still get teary thinking about it.”