Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump says that a Democratic congresswoman “fabricated” a story that he told the widow of a fallen soldier that her husband “knew what he signed up for.” Trump says he has evidence to prove that Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., made that comment up. [Politico]
Topping the news: A new poll shows Provo mayor John Curtis with big lead against his opponents for the 3rd Congressional District seat. [Trib]
-> The Salt Lake City Council approved the next step of a $3 billion airport rebuild. [Trib]
-> The state of Utah ended its fiscal year with a $26 million surplus. [Trib]
-> Vandals spray-painted a racial slur on the University of Utah campus. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley offers his take on Sen. Orrin Hatch’s role in the opioid drug crisis. [Trib]
Nationally: Sen. Lamar Alexander and Sen. Patty Murray struck a bipartisan deal Tuesday to fund critical subsidies to health insurers. [NYTimes]
-> Sen. John McCain announced his support of the GOP budget resolution, pushing the proposal one step closer to passing. [WaPost]
-> Officials from the National Archives have reminded the Trump administration of the document preservation laws. [Politico]
