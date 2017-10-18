Trump says Dem congresswoman ‘fabricated’ comment he made to soldier‘s widow. Poll finds Curtis with strong lead in the 3rd District. Study: noncompetitive elections mean less turn out.

Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump says that a Democratic congresswoman “fabricated” a story that he told the widow of a fallen soldier that her husband “knew what he signed up for.” Trump says he has evidence to prove that Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., made that comment up. [Politico]

Topping the news: A new poll shows Provo mayor John Curtis with big lead against his opponents for the 3rd Congressional District seat. [Trib]

-> A study revealed that Utah’s noncompetitive general elections contribute to low voter turnout. [Trib] [ABC4] [KUER]

-> Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced the decision Tuesday to release police body camera footage 10 business days after an officer an officer kills or injures someone. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

Tweets of the day:From @byrdinator: “every time a reporter asks a Steve Bannon question in Congress, a good story that actually matters dies”

-> From @petridishes: “unrelated to Tom Marino, it really doesn’t feel like we should appoint someone whose title is ‘drug czar’”

-> From @jbillinson: “Orrin Hatch and the New York Yankees are the only men that can pull off pinstripes”

Happy Birthday: To state Rep. Sue Duckworth and state Sen. Curt Bramble and state Sen. David Hinkins.

In other news: According to a legislative audit, money spent on homelessness services in Utah exceeded $80 million. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Salt Lake City Council approved the next step of a $3 billion airport rebuild. [Trib]

-> The state of Utah ended its fiscal year with a $26 million surplus. [Trib]

-> After the Salt Lake City Council voted on Tuesday, Rio Grande Street will be closed for two years. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Legislative leaders decided to pursue legal action against the attorney general in order to reveal a legal opinion regarding the 3rd Congressional District special election. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Salt Lake City will suspend the Twilight Concert Series in 2018. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13]

-> Vandals spray-painted a racial slur on the University of Utah campus. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley offers his take on Sen. Orrin Hatch’s role in the opioid drug crisis. [Trib]

Nationally: Sen. Lamar Alexander and Sen. Patty Murray struck a bipartisan deal Tuesday to fund critical subsidies to health insurers. [NYTimes]

-> Sen. John McCain announced his support of the GOP budget resolution, pushing the proposal one step closer to passing. [WaPost]

-> Officials from the National Archives have reminded the Trump administration of the document preservation laws. [Politico]

— Thomas Burr and Karenna Meredith Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/meredithkarenna

