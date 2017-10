(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Arce-Larreta, chair of Parleys Rails Trails and Tunnels Coalition, takes the first official ride to open a long section of Parleys Trail at Tanner Park Tuesday Oct. 17. Rosecrest Elementary fourth graders greet him with a wall of high fives. Made possible by the 2012 Parks and Trails bond initiative, completion of these phases means eight miles of the trail is now complete from the Bonneville Shoreline to 900 West.