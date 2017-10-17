Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Evidence of homelessness in downtown Salt Lake City is clear. The state is releasing new year-to-year data that indicates an increase in homelessness, as much as 17 percent among families. This comes as the Legislature and other political leaders are making serious attempts to address the issue and in the recent lawmaking session, approved $9.25 million to begin developing a new network of smaller shelters and coordinated services.