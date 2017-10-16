Inside the ‘adult day care center’ of the White House. Herbert pans outsiders weighing in on Utah political races. Poll: Utahns want to ban bump stocks.
Happy Monday. Some of President Donald Trump aides spend a significant part of their time devising ways to rein in and control the impetuous president, angling to avoid outbursts that might work against him. The Washington Post takes a look inside what one Republican senator called an “adult day care center.” [WaPost]
Topping the news: Gov. Gary Herbert and Utah’s GOP chairman encouraged Utahns to dismiss Steve Bannon’s attempts to meddle in the 2018 Senate race. [Trib]
-> A new poll shows an overwhelming number of Utahns believe Congress should ban bump stock firearm modifications. [Trib]
Tweets of the day:From @kylegriffin1: “Trump: ‘I met with the president of the Virgin Islands.’ (Note: He’s the president of the Virgin Islands.)”
-> From @brianschatz: “I would like the next President to be an expert in government, or leadership, or policy, or service, or something.”
-> From @kaitlancollins: “Trump: ‘I don’t have a schedule, but if I did have a schedule, I would say we are substantially ahead of schedule.’”
Happy Birthday: To Former Lt. Gov. Greg Bell.
In other news: Gov. Herbert’s chief of staff, Paul Edwards, called for a review of the Utah State Records Committee decision that the Utah Attorney General’s Office should publicize a legal opinion regarding the special 3rd Congressional District election. [Trib]
-> As the Nov. 7 election approaches, South Salt Lake has begun to dig into crime stats in the city. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley offers some options on what to do with a sexual predator. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly column pays respects to Salt Lake Tribune “mom” Shirley Jones. [Trib]
-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb weigh the deep division between political parties. [DNews]
Nationally: White House chief of staff John Kelly is searching for candidates to fill the hundreds of vacant positions under the current administration. [Politico]
-> Iraqi forces have begun to attack Kurdish-held city Kirkuk despite peacekeeping efforts by the United States. [NYTimes]
-> The Interior Department plans to set aside a development ban in order to build a 12-mile road through a wildlife refuge in Alaska. [WaPost]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Thomas Burr and Karenna Meredith Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/meredithkarenna