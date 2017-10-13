Is the Interior secretary at work? Look for the flag. Former SL Co. Recorder Gary Ott was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A federal board renames Negro Bill Canyon.
Happy Friday. Turns out Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has his own flag — and he makes an employee go to the roof of the department’s headquarters and fly the banner when he’s is in the building. The former NAVY seal is taking a cue from military flag officers. [WaPost]
-> Wellsville’s annual “Founder’s Day” festivities will no longer feature white residents in redface. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @ryanbeckwith: “‘Grandpa, what was a slow news day?’ ‘You see, back in 2015...’”
-> From @meakoopa: “time to unwind after this Eminem controversy by watching an all-new episode of WILL & GRACE bc life is just a coma i’ve been in since 2002”
-> From @byrdinator: “The secret to staying sane on Capitol Hill is to treat every solo elevator ride as an opportunity for a dance break”
Happy Birthday: To House Speaker Greg Hughes.
Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporter Matt Piper, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, Senior Managing Editor Matt Canham and columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including the officer-involved shooting death of Patrick Harmon and criticism of Operation Rio Grande. Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online atkcpw.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
-> Congressional hopeful Kathie Allen will set off on a districtwide tour next week. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley illustrates the effect thoughts and prayers have on victims of the fires in northern California. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly assesses the role Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has played in the case of Patrick Harmon’s shooting. [Trib]
Nationally: President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to get rid of subsidies to health insurance companies. [NYTimes]
-> White House chief of staff John Kelly confirmed he is not quitting or getting fired during a press briefing Thursday. [Politico]
-> According to Sen. James Lankford, Trump will extend the March 5 deadline to end DACA protections if there’s no action on Congress’ part. [WaPost]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Thomas Burr and Karenna Meredith Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/meredithkarenna