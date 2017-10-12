Washington • A federal board voted Thursday to rename Negro Bill Canyon in southern Utah, saying the race-based moniker was offensive and citing local support for changing it. It will now be called Grandstaff Canyon.
The Grand County Council requested the change to honor William Grandstaff, a black man who ran cattle in the area just north of Moab, by using his real name instead of the pejorative term that had been the canyon’s name in recent years. The canyon’s name once included the far more derogatory n-word.
“His name was Grandstaff; it was not Negro Bill,” said Wendi-Starr Brown, who is black and a member of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. “I’m pretty sure that’s not how he wanted to be addressed in life.”
The board –— made up of officials from various government agencies — had previously voted in 2001 to keep the Negro Bill Canyon name when local elected officials objected to changing it. The Grand County Council reversed itself earlier this year to support the Grandstaff Canyon name and the Bureau of Land Management backed that effort.
“I think we have to look forward,” said board member Elizabeth Kanalley, manager of National Geospatial Services at the Forest Service. “Keeping that name labeled the way it is is kinda like we’re just not recognizing this is hurtful to people.”
The Tri-State NAACP, which covers Utah, Idaho and Nevada, and the Grand County Historical Preservation Commission had opposed the name change while the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission supported it.
The Tribune will update this story.