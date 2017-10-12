(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Northwest Band Tribal Council Chairman Darren Parry, center, listens as Wellsville City Councilman, Carl Leatham, tells hime that he participated in the Sham Battle for 18 years and said that he thought it was an honor to portrait Native Americans in the battle when he was in it. Leatham also apologized to Parry saying he meant no disrespect and his participation in the event was not meant to offend anyone. Earlier in the city council meeting, at the Wellsville City Hall, in Wellsville, Utah Wednesday September 20, 2017, Parry addressed the council about his concerns about the Sham Battle. The mayor and the city council created a committee to decide the future of the Sham Battle where white residents paint their bodies red, put on war paint, and whoop and fire guns, attacking the humble settlers before being driven off by the cavalry troops.