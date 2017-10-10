Mayoral and city council candidates in Sandy will answer questions and speak to residents during an election forum Wednesday night.
The meet-and-greet, hosted by the League of Women Voters, starts at 6 p.m. at the Waterford School (1480 E. 9400 South).
The two candidates running for mayor — longtime incumbent Tom Dolan and newcomer Kurt Bradburn — are set to attend, as well as six individuals seeking council positions:
-Steve Smith and Zach Robinson, running for council-at-large
-Randy Osborne and Brooke Christensen, running for District One
-Kris Nicholl and Dea Theodore, running for District Three.
Ballots for the Nov. 7 election will be mailed out on Oct. 17. Profiles of the candidates can be found at vote.utah.gov.