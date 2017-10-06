Trump comments that it’s the ‘calm before the storm’ but won‘t elaborate. Utah congressional leaders consider banning ‘bump stocks’ after Las Vegas mass shooting. The Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah reach an agreement after months of sometimes tense relations.
Happy Friday. President Donald Trump met with military leaders in the White House on Thursday. When the group posed for a photo, the president announced that it would represent “the calm before the storm.” Reporters questioned what Trump meant by that. He responded: “You’ll find out.” [WaPost]
Tweets of the day: From @MEPFuller: “Is the ‘storm‘ tax reform? Because Wall Street is convinced it’s tax reform and definitely not a war with North Korea.”
-> From @BrendanBuck: “As the House passes its budget, that rush you felt moving through the Capitol was TAXMENTUM.”
Tribune reporters Jessica Miller, Luke Ramseth and Lee Davidson, as well as Editorial Page Editor George Pyle, join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories, including ballot initiatives and the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
In other news: A legislative task force proposed a state takeover of the Utah Transit Authority. [Trib]
-> Daggett County received funds from The Permanent Community Impact Fund Board and State Parks, which will potentially be used to boost tourism. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley shows how Republican congressional leaders might be dominated by the NRA. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly examines the gap between Utah residents and lawmakers. [Trib]
Nationally: The National Rifle Association has asked for a review of “bump stocks” to determine whether they comply with the law. [Politico]
-> President Donald Trump may decertify the international nuclear deal with Iran next week. [WaPo]
-> Multiple women have come forward to say Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them. [NYTimes]
