A task force created by the Legislature is pushing for the state to take significant control of the scandal-plagued, now-independent Utah Transit Authority.
But to what degree that occurs depends largely on the damage such a move might do to the state’s now-perfect credit rating for bonds. After all, UTA has amassed $2 billion in debt as it recently built new rail lines — and plans more borrowing soon.
“This is a huge change,” Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, co-chairman of the Transportation Governance and Funding Task Force, said about the proposals.
He told members Thursday that a subcommittee studying how UTA and overall transportation should be governed has narrowed choices to two main options, and both would significantly increase state involvement in the now-independent UTA.
He added the subcommittee found “zero support” for a third option of complete takeover of UTA that would make it a division in the Utah Department of Transportation. Still, the subcommittee also forwarded that for review by the full task force.
Harper said one of the two main options would have the state take over ownership of UTA facilities. Construction of new facilities would be overseen by UDOT, not UTA — and prioritization of state spending for both new transit and highway projects would be overseen by the Utah Transportation Commission (not the UTA Board).
Transit and highways would compete together for the same big pot of state funding to ensure unified state transportation goals are met. The state would contract for transit operations with a transit provider — probably, but not necessarily, UTA.
A disadvantage is the state would assume UTA’s current $2 billion in debt. Also, Harper said UTA is planning to borrow by issuing bonds three more times in the next few years to cover needed maintenance of tracks and trains — and the state would have to fund such work itself, possibly by raising sales taxes.
Harper said the state is studying what all that might do to its bond rating, and hopes to have answers soon.
A second option developed to avoid bond-rating problems would allow UTA to maintain ownership of its current facilities, and the responsibility for maintaining them.
But building future projects would be overseen by UDOT and the Utah Transportation Commission. It would use state money, and the state would have ownership of the new facilities, and issue contracts for their use. Future transit and highway projects would still compete for funding.
UTA would exist as a separate entity and operate transit — but the option might lead to changes in the structure of the UTA Board.
“There’s pluses and minuses” for both options “and a lot of unanswered questions,” Harper said. “We’re probably going to be somewhere in between” them in a final recommendation.
The task force still plans more study. Several members urged moving slowly and carefully.
“I think it makes sense to spend a significant amount of time exploring options so you know what we’re buying,” said task force member Gary Gygi, the major of Cedar Hills.
Brent Taylor, the North Ogden mayor and a maverick UTA Board member who has often criticized its decisions, praised the task force for looking at changes — and also considering restructuring the UTA board. He said it rarely votes down any proposals from management, and change is needed to bring more critical review.
Just last week, Taylor was the only board member to oppose changes in benefits for executives that were billed as a last cut needed to bring compensation in line with the industry — but Taylor pointed out the benefits are still much more generous than in any other local government in Utah.
The Legislature created the task force after years of controversy over high UTA executive salaries and bonuses, extensive international travel, sweetheart deals with developers and abandoned attempts to close transit board committee meetings to the public.
Also last spring, UTA and prosecutors announced the agency was given immunity in an ongoing federal probe into current and former officials — bringing scrutiny of its real estate deals. UTA agreed to several years of federal oversight and pledged cooperation with investigators.
UTA officials attended the task force meeting, but did not comment on proposals there.
Afterward, UTA President and CEO Jerry Benson sought to put a positive spin on proposals for at least partial state takeover of his agency.
“What I heard is an appreciation for the work [by UTA] that has been accomplished up to this point, and a recognition that we need to invest in transit along with highways for the growth of the state,” he said.
He added, “I think’s its way too early in the process to lock in on one structural solution,” so he declined to say if he would support any of the options on the table.
Meanwhile, the task force also is looking at several interesting options on how to fund future transportation.
Because so many new electric and alternative fuel vehicles do not pay gasoline tax, it is working on proposals to raise their registration fees — or require them to participate in a new program that would track their mileage and charge them fees per mile.
Owners of gasoline-powered cars may also soon have the option of paying such a per-mile fee instead of gasoline tax (which may be partially refunded based on the mileage actually driven).
Also, the task force is considering legislation that might give cities more clear power to add fees to city utility bills to pay for local roads. Provo did that recently, Harper notes, in part because many large institutions there including Brigham Young University and churches are exempt from local property tax.
Gygi said many cities are looking at imposing such fees for roads. However, critics see that as a way to avoid Truth in Taxation hearings normally required for traditional tax hikes, which bring close scrutiny by residents.