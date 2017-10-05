Happy Thursday. Are retweets considered endorsements when they come from government workers? Apparently yes. The Office of Special Counsel issued a warning to Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, for sharing a Twitter message posted by President Donald Trump that endorsed a candidate in the South Carolina congressional race. Though Trump is exempt, the office said Haley “gave the impression that she was acting in her official capacity when she used this account.” [WaPost]