U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley receives a warning after retweeting Trump. House Democrats seek more transparent review of national monuments. Rep. Rob Bishop asks for Interior Department travel records.
Happy Thursday. Are retweets considered endorsements when they come from government workers? Apparently yes. The Office of Special Counsel issued a warning to Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, for sharing a Twitter message posted by President Donald Trump that endorsed a candidate in the South Carolina congressional race. Though Trump is exempt, the office said Haley “gave the impression that she was acting in her official capacity when she used this account.” [WaPost]
Topping the news: House Democrats introduced a resolution which would require more transparency from the Interior Department in the review of national monuments. [Trib]
-> Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, is asking for all Interior Department travel records related to its use of taxpayer-funded charter and military planes going back to the beginning of President Barack Obama’s administration. [Trib]
-> Financier Randal Quarles lives and works in Utah, but insists he’s from Colorado due to a wonky 1913 rule that might preclude him from joining the Federal Reserve Board. [Trib]
-> West Wendover approved plans for a new marijuana dispensary. [Trib]
-> The governors of Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming agreed to establish regional recharging stations for electric cars. [Trib]
-> Salt Lake County police officers, when subpoenaed to testify, will need to complete questionnaires about truthfulness and biases. [Trib]
-> Michelle Quist suggests which upcoming Supreme Court cases are worth paying attention to. [Trib]
Nationally: Some congressional Republicans are open to banning the firearm accessory used by the Las Vegas shooter. [NYTimes]
-> Rep. Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania announced his retirement Wednesday after allegations that he asked his mistress to terminate her pregnancy. [Politico]
-> In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico has seen fewer donations compared to fundraising for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. [USAToday]
