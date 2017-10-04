Washington • Brian Steed, a Utahn who has served as Rep. Chris Stewart’s chief of staff, has been appointed the deputy director of the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees most of the public lands in the state.
Steed, who previously taught at Utah State University and has been Stewart’s top aide since he joined Congress in 2013, will serve as the deputy director over programs and policy at the federal agency charged with overseeing 247 million acres nationwide. Steed holds a doctorate degree in philosophy from Indiana University.
Dr. Steed has been a huge part of my success here in Congress,” Stewart said in a statement.
“I always say he’s the best chief of staff on the Hill. I consider him a brother and will miss him greatly. He has a huge opportunity to serve the American people at the Bureau of Land and Management and I know he’ll have great success.”