Bishop, in a letter to Zinke, defends the secretary, noting that Rep. Raúl Grijalva, the Natural Resources Committee’s top Democrat, ignores in his complaints that there was no commercial flight available that met Zinke’s schedule and ethics officials cleared the flight. But given the recent concerns, Bishop says he wants Interior to show its policies and guidelines for non-commercial travel as well as the dates, destinations, purpose and costs involved shuttling the Interior secretary since 2009.