GOP-led bill to loosen firearm laws is unlikely to move forward after deadly Las Vegas shooting. At least two Utahns died in the mass shooting in Nevada. Ambassador Huntsman is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
‘Tis Tuesday. A House committee last month advanced a controversial bill that would loosen firearm laws and make it easier to buy silencers. GOP members now say its passage is unlikely after the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Democrats are calling for greater gun-control measures. [Politico]
Topping the news: At least two Utahns died in the Las Vegas mass shooting where at least 59 victims were killed and hundreds wounded. [Trib]
In other news: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Todd Weiler said he may try to revive and expand Utah’s “porn czar” law. [Trib]
-> Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joked that Republican’s new tax-reform proposal is “anti-Mormon.” [Trib]
-> Provo Mayor John Curtis, a contender for former Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s vacated seat, deleted his Facebook post that explained controversial ads he ran about immigration and sanctuary cities. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly explores how Utah burn unit staffers keep caring for their patients after the controversial arrest of a Salt Lake City nurse. [Trib]
Nationally: Read the stories of the victims from the shooting in Las Vegas. [NYTimes]
->White House officials have begun to review emails from a third account associated with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. [Politico]
