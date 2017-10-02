Data shows mass shootings in America occurring more frequently and with more fatalities. Mayor McAdams considers run against Rep. Mia Love. Utah activists expect to launch Medicaid ballot initiative.
A harrowing start to the week. At least 50 people were killed in Las Vegas on Sunday night in what is now labeled the worst mass shooting in modern American history. In the past 70 years, deadly shootings have trended upward, occurring more frequently and with more fatalities. [WaPost]
-> Utah Decides Health Care is expected to file a proposed ballot initiative this afternoon for Medicaid expansion in Utah. [Trib]
Tweets of the weekend: From @joshgondelman: “I don’t think they should ban Donald Trump from Twitter unless we can be absolutely sure that his reaction is being filmed.”
-> From @michaelpfreeman: “Add the mayor of San Juan to the list of people who have received harsher POTUS condemnation than have Vladimir Putin or Nazis.”
-> From @chelseahandler: “I hear Tom Price didn’t know he was fired for two hours because his phone was on private airplane mode”
Weekend in review: With a vacant position in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, here’s how a new Mormon apostle will be chosen. [Trib]
-> Debate has ensued over a proposed allowance of mother-in-law apartments in Salt Lake City. [Trib]
-> The Salt Lake County district attorney’s office warned that there is a shortage of prosecutors to deal with arrests following the launch of Operation Rio Grande. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke talks to Utahns with ties to Puerto Rico who are raising money for disaster relief. [Trib]
-> Gehrke also suggests that renewing the Children’s Health Insurance Program should have been a priority for Congress rather than the efforts to dismantle Obamacare. [Trib]
Nationally: President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to decry “fake news” and defend aid efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. [USAToday]
-> Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Trump had different messages about negotiations in North Korea. [WaPost]
-> The Supreme Court will return to the bench today. [NYTimes]
-- Courtney Tanner and Karenna Meredith