Trump could save more than $1 billion under tax reform proposal. Senate confirms Huntsman for Russia ambassador post. Uncertainty in Washington to blame for spiking health insurance rates in Utah, experts say.
Happy Friday. In introducing an ambitious plan this week for tax reform, President Donald Trump declared: “I don‘t benefit ... I think there’s very little benefit for people of wealth.” Based on estimates from his 2005 return, though, Trump could potentially save more than $1 billion under the proposal. [NYTimes]
-> Experts say health insurance rates on the federal exchange will spike in Utah next year due, in part, to uncertainty in Washington over funding. [Trib]
-> The Utah Department of Health says it will run out of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program by the end of the year unless Congress reauthorizes it. [Trib]
Tweets of the day:From @RandiLawson: “Never could’ve guessed in our country’s divorce, that the left would get custody of football”
-> From @burgessev: “Sen. McCain said retiring Sen Corker is ‘not happy’ here in the Senate. I asked if there are others that are unhappy: ‘About 99 that I know.’”
-> From @swiftj: “I try to live my life on social media such that nobody ever has reason to suspect I’m a Russian bot.
#lifegoals”
Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner and Benjamin Wood, as well as columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including conservative pundit Ben Shapiro’s visit to the University of Utah and Sen. Orrin Hatch’s legislation that offers a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.
In other news: President Donald Trump nominated Brigham Young University alumnus Howard C. Nielson Jr. for a federal judgeship in Utah. [Trib]
-> The Utah High School Activities Association filed a suit against the Utah State Board of Education and Attorney General Sean Reyes on Wednesday. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly considers professional athletes‘ decisions to kneel. [Trib]
Nationally: The White House has begun an internal probe of private email accounts used by senior aides. [Politico]
-> Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price apologized for taking private-charter flights and said he will reimburse taxpayers a fraction of the cost. [WaPost]
-> A three-star general and several thousand troops sent by the U.S. military will aid in the Hurricane Maria recovery effort. [USAToday]
-- Courtney Tanner and Karenna Meredith