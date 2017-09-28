But that wasn’t just handed to them. They may have been born with physical gifts, but those alone won’t get an athlete to the NFL. To reach the top of the football heap takes years of dedication and hard work. I defy anyone to point to any NFL player and show how he just emerged in the league by his passing, tackling or running ability without working for it — working to build up his body, his agility, his understanding and his execution of his team‘s schemes.