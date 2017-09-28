Two major closures on Salt Lake County freeways will complicate traffic this weekend.
State Road 201 in West Valley City will close Friday as early as 9 p.m. Also, the ramp from westbound Interstate 80 to the Interstate 215 east belt will close in Parleys Canyon from Friday night at 9 through Monday at 6 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
S.R. 201 will close in both directions between Redwood Road and Bangerter Highway to allow crews to demolish a temporary bridge on I-215 that was built as part of a project to rebuild that freeway.
S.R. 201 will reopen on Saturday morning along that stretch, but will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Workers will be repaving sections of that freeway, plus several ramps at the interchange of S.R. 201 and I-215. All lanes are scheduled to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.
The I-80 ramp in Parleys Canyon is scheduled to close to allow crews to complete bridge maintenance on ramp bridges over I-80 and I-215.
Updates on the projects and closures — which are dependent on the weather — are available online at udottraffic.utah.gov or on the UDOT traffic app for smartphones.