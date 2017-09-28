FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2012, file photo, Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman waves as he is driven away from a campaign stop in Charleston, S.C. Huntsman said he's ruling out another run for the White House in 2016. Huntsman told reporters in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014, that he was replying with a "strong no" when asked if he would enter the upcoming presidential race. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)