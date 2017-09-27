Trump told reporters he wouldn’t benefit from the tax plan and there would be “very little benefit” for wealthier individuals. But a leaked 2005 tax return showed that while Trump would have paid just $5.3 million in regular income tax, the alternative minimum tax forced him to pay $31 million. It is hard to gauge how the plan would personally impact the president, because he has refused to release any of his tax returns, which had been commonplace among the recent past presidents.