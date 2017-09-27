Russian-bought ads on Facebook promoted Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein in 2016 presidential election. Senate Republicans concede defeat with latest health care proposal. Spencer Cox calls is ‘diabolically brilliant’ for Trump to talk about the NFL.
Happy Wednesday. The Russian-funded ads that ran on Facebook during the 2016 presidential election praised and promoted President Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders (even after his campaign ended) and Green Party candidate Jill Stein. And they criticized Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to an individual familiar with the promotions. Facebook indicated that “the ads and accounts appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum.” [Politico]
Tweets of the day: From @byrdinator: “Only three Republicans need to come out against the 280 character limit proposal to effectively kill it in the Senate”
-> From @StephenAtHome: “And in one stroke, Twitter doubles the complexity of our nation’s foreign policy.”
-> From @MEPFuller: “If we had policy debates with Senators on cable news every night, I promise you I would be more willing to watch cable news every night.”
-> The University of Utah will increase police presence on campus in anticipation of Ben Shapiro’s speech. [Trib]
-> A Utah company was accused of using child labor again — this time under a different name. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley compares President Donald Trump to a commanding monarch. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke considers how Betsy Devos’ new campus sexual-assault directives could affect colleges in Utah. [Trib]
Nationally: Former state Supreme Court justice Roy Moore defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Luther Strange in the Alabama Senate primary Tuesday. [Politico]
-> President Donald Trump is expected to propose tax cuts for corporations and individuals Wednesday. [NYTimes]
-> Companies began construction on border wall prototypes Tuesday. [USAToday]
