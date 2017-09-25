Trump criticizes NFL anthem protests, praises NASCAR for being ‘loud and clear’ on the issue. Utah guv‘s hope for greater state control in health care might be derailed with latest Graham-Cassidy proposal. Mormon church names new chief lobbyist.
Happy Monday. Many teams protested Sunday after President Donald Trump demanded that NFL players have more “respect” for the American flag by not kneeling during the national anthem. Then, on Monday morning, Trump tweeted again and continued on in the culture clash. The president said he‘s “so proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans” for being “loud and clear” on the issue. [Politico]
Topping the news: The Graham-Cassidy proposal, the latest attempt by Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare, could be at risk and with it Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s hope for greater state control of health care. [Trib]
-> Marty Stephens, former Utah House Speaker, has been named chief lobbyist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. [Trib]
-> The United Utah Party’s congressional candidate, Jim Bennett, qualified for a 3rd District debate after a second survey pushed him above the qualifying threshold to participate. [Trib] [Deseret News] [KUER]
Tweets of the weekend: From @StephenAtHome: “Please @JimmyKimmel- stay out of politics. Leave the important stuff to reality TV stars with a knack for bankrupting casinos.”
-> From @iSmashFizzle: “TNT hasn’t been playing Remember The Titans every other weekend these last 15 years for people to be this ignorant about racism & football.”
-> From @MEPFuller: “Yo, Trump, what are you getting into this Saturday night? Oh, the usual. Some Fox News. A steak. Maybe a little thermonuclear war?”
Happy Birthday: To state Sen. Lyle Hillyard.
Weekend in review: Take Care Utah, one of the Utah nonprofits that has felt the effects of recent funding cuts, offered health care enrollment assistance Saturday. [Trib]
-> Ammon Hennacy, a Catholic activist, was sent to Utah 50 years ago to assist the homeless and open shelters in Salt Lake City. [Trib]
-> Allegations of election violations regarding two members of Provo’s City Council and two mayoral candidates are under further review by the Utah Attorney General’s office. [DailyHerald]
-> Pat Bagley examines the insults between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke offers his four takeaways on the recommendations to shrink Bears Ears National Monument. [Trib]
-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb discuss Jon Huntsman’s nomination to be ambassador to Russia. [DNews]
Nationally: President Donald Trump issued a new travel ban on Sunday, which restricts visitors from eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela. [USAToday]
-> U.S. Sen. John McCain announced Friday that he will not support the Graham-Cassidy bill. [WaPost]
-> White House senior adviser Jared Kushner used a private email account to communicate with other administration officials and outside advisers. [Politico]
-- Courtney Tanner and Karenna Meredith