“ We should not be content to pass health care legislation on a party-line basis,” as Democrats did with Obamacare, McCain said in a statement Friday. “If we do so, our success could be as short-lived as theirs when the political winds shift, as they regularly do. The issue is too important, and too many lives are at risk, for us to leave the American people guessing from one election to the next whether and how they will acquire health insurance.”