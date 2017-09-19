Washington • Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman told a Senate committee Tuesday that there was “no question” Russia interfered in America’s elections last year and that he knows if confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Russia, he will face significant challenges in pushing back on that meddling as well as on arms control, human rights issues and conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.
“While I am confident my previous experiences prepare me for this sensitive diplomatic mission, I am under no illusion that serving as the U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation will be easy or simple,” Huntsman testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “Our relationship with Russia is among the most consequential and complex foreign-policy challenges we face.”
Unprompted, Huntsman said in his opening remarks that “there is no question that the Russian government interfered in the U.S. election last year and Moscow continues to meddle in the democratic processes of our friends and allies.”
The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump, though the president has pushed back on that result. A special counsel and several congressional committees are investigating Russia’s actions and whether Trump’s team colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Huntsman, whom Trump picked to be America’s top envoy to Russia, didn’t mention those probes and only noted Trump’s name when thanking him for the nomination.
While Huntsman faced questions about U relations between the two countries Tuesday — ranging from the election interference to dealing with North Korea’s nuclear efforts — senators from both sides of the aisle praised his long diplomatic career. In fact, no senator asked a critical question of Huntsman and most left the hearing after he spoke.
“Jon has a resume that’s unbelievable,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who served as governor at the same time as Huntsman and co-chaired the group No Labels with him.
“Russia is a challenge to us but it is one we have to work with and find a pathway forward,” Manchin added, noting Huntsman was the perfect person for the job. Manchin urged all senators to confirm Huntsman unanimously.
Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who served as Huntsman’s general counsel when he was governor, said he “cannot imagine” anyone more ready for the role as ambassador to Russia.
The Foreign Relations Committee is expected to vote on Huntsman’s nomination later this month or in early October.
The Senate has confirmed Huntsman three times previously without a single objection, including when President Barack Obama nominated him to be ambassador to China.
Other Trump nominees have faced a strong rebuke from Democrats this year. On Tuesday, the committee’s Democrats voted almost party line against nominees to be the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and Singapore.