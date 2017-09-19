Senators brought up a litany of concerns about U.S.-Russia relations, as well as Russia’s impact on Europe and NATO. From Russia occupying Crimea in Ukraine, to human-rights abuses or cyber activities, the point was clear that a lot is expected of Huntsman when he arrives in Moscow. That will be a challenge, especially in light of the tit-for-tat sanctions the United States and Russia have leveled against each other that will severely limit Huntsman’s staff.