1 • He seems to be a shoo-in for confirmation.
Not a single senator on the Foreign Relations Committee raised any concerns with former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman as nominee for ambassador to Russia, and in fact, praise was flowing for his diplomatic skills — much of it coming from Democrats. Short of some surprise snafu or earth-shattering revelation, Huntsman will likely get a huge margin for confirmation or perhaps even a voice vote.
2 • He could be confirmed by November.
The Foreign Relations Committee is expected to vote in the coming weeks, perhaps by the end of September or early October, to move the nomination to the Senate floor. There are plenty of nominees still awaiting votes, so Huntsman will have to stand in line. But nominees without objection can be fast-tracked.
3 • He’s promising not to be a Trump puppet.
By clearly and unequivocally stating that Russia meddled in the U.S. elections last year, Huntsman attempted to distance himself from President Donald Trump’s argument that it may not have been Vladimir Putin’s doing. Huntsman also said he would meet with dissidents and opposition leaders, something that may not be popular with the president, who has praised Putin’s leadership multiple times.
4 • The job won’t be easy.
Senators brought up a litany of concerns about U.S.-Russia relations, as well as Russia’s impact on Europe and NATO. From Russia occupying Crimea in Ukraine, to human-rights abuses or cyber activities, the point was clear that a lot is expected of Huntsman when he arrives in Moscow. That will be a challenge, especially in light of the tit-for-tat sanctions the United States and Russia have leveled against each other that will severely limit Huntsman’s staff.
5 • It’s not all about Russia, either.
While the focus of Huntsman’s role as ambassador – when confirmed – will be repairing the bilateral relationship between Russia and the United States, he’ll also be involved in working with Russia to end or destabilize North Korea’s efforts to build long-range nuclear missiles, curtail the conflict in Syria and smooth over relations between Russia and its European neighbors.
