Senate Republicans may try one more time to gut Obamacare. Zinke recommends shrinking Bears Ears, Grand Staircase. Hatch’s re-elect decision hinges on his health.
Happy Monday. It’s back. Senate Republican leaders are gauging interest on bringing back another effort to repeal and replace Obamacare this week. It would be a last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare before the GOP’s power to pass health care legislation through a party-line vote in the Senate expires on Sept. 30. [Politico]
Topping the news: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended shrinking Bears Ears and Grand Staircase national monuments among other changes. [WaPost]
-> Utah submitted maps to the Interior Department suggesting the Bears Ears monument be shrunk to 10 percent its current size. [Trib]
-> Sen. Orrin Hatch says he may run for another term, depending on his health -- which he, and a doctor, say is good for his age. [Trib]
Tweets of the weekend: From @RobertGehrke: “Ran into @JimDabakis at fight night. He said I shoulda been in the ring w/ a DNews reporter. I think I could give Lisa Riley Roche a battle.
-> From @boneyfuller: “BYU has visited Wisconsin one time previously, suffering an embarrassing defeat. So, we’ve got that in common with @HillaryClinton.”
-> From @petridishes: “enjoying all these awards for Resisting Trump Bravely With Art after the show asked us to laugh with Sean Spicer”
-> From @byrdinator: “a good way to pivot to tax reform is to revive the nightmarish, nonstarter health care debate”
Weekend in review: Provo Mayor John Curtis will spend the next week in an RV as he tours the seven counties in the 3rd Congressional District. [Trib]
-> Cheryl Acton, who will represent West Jordan as the newest member of the Utah House, won her seat by the flip of a coin. [Trib]
-> UDOT is considering doubling the toll to use the express lane in an effort to reduce congestion. [Trib]
-> Little Cottonwood Canyon is one of the top candidates for receiving $100 million that the State Legislature set aside for roads in recreational areas. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley compare’s the United States to South Korea. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke gives a play-by-play of a charity boxing match that featured state and local politicos. [Trib]
-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb discuss the state’s hottest political issues. [DNews]
Nationally: Trump’s lawyers are at odds over the extent to which they should cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. [NYTimes]
-> Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the U.S. is considering closing its embassy in Cuba after Americans associated with it experienced mysterious health problems. [NYTimes]
