Republicans are frustrated with Trump over deals with Democrats. Senate to hold hearing on Huntsman nomination. Herbert says he wants Utah’s DUI law amended.
Happy Friday. Donald Trump’s latest fling with Democrats has plunged the Republican Party into a state of confusion and outrage that far surpasses the frustration with his debt ceiling deal with the minority last week. It’s not the first time Republicans have been upset with their president but it isn’t helping. [Politico]
Topping the news: After President Donald Trump offered him the job months ago, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman will answer questions for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday as part of the confirmation process to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. [Trib]
In other news: The Utah Republican Party is one of the groups funding a media campaign to keep pornography out of the hands of children. [Trib]
-> After watching what happened in Salt Lake City’s Rio Grande neighborhood, Utah County Sheriff Jim Tracy is asking commissioners to ban camping on county land for more than one night to prevent the formation of homeless encampments. [Trib]
-> A former UTA employee is ready to take on his former bosses at trial. [KUTV]
-> Judge orders birth certificates issued to children born secretly on polygamous compound in South Dakota. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley illustrates what’s stopping the United States from adopting universal health care. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly writes that since Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s election, she has faced her share of scrutiny. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke argues that Count My Vote’s re-launch of its ballot initiative could revolutionize Utah’s election system for the better. [Trib]
Nationally: President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that he is working on a deal with Democrats that would protect Dreamers in exchange for heightened border security. [NYTimes]
-> Trump reportedly said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign in and Oval Office meeting following the Justice Department head’s recusal from the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election. [NYTimes]
-> The White House has kept the Iran nuclear deal in place, but plans to use military and economic strategies to limit the country in other ways. [NYTimes]
