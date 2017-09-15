(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brisk traffic is shown in Little Cottonwood Canyon earlier this year toward ski areas. The Utah Transportation Commission on Friday said it among finalists for 100 million to help traffic in "recreation hot spots." Traffic was brisk in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday Feb. 5 after an overnight storm dropped some snow at the resorts. Phase 2 of the Mountain Accord process is being launched. It's emphasis will be to deal with existing traffic problems in the two Cottonwood canyons