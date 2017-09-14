When Utah Sen. Daniel Thatcher introduced his hate crime bill in last year’s legislative session, it didn’t even get a public hearing.
Now, the Republican senator is hoping a resolution the West Jordan City Council passed Wednesday night could show the Legislature it needs to make changes in 2018 to the state’s current hate crime law, which Thatcher called “literally unenforceable.”
“Last year, we didn’t have the policy conversation,” he said. “Last year, the argument was made that there’s no interest in this issue. Well, I think cities and counties can help us settle that argument. I believe there is interest in this issue. I believe our cities and counties can help us make that clear.”
West Jordan Councilman Dirk Burton said he’s heard other cities may follow suit but said he was unable to substantiate the rumors.
Invoking the protection in the U.S. Constitution of “mankind’s unalienable rights,” the city’s resolution offers support for “providing law enforcement stronger tools to address crime that deliberately targets a victim because of race, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, or disability.”
The resolution passed 5-2, with Councilman Chad Nichols and Councilman David Newton voting in opposition.
Thatcher plans to introduce a hate crime bill in the 2018 Legislature similar to the one he brought in 2017.
His failed to get a hearing. A similar hate crime bill former Sen. Steve Urquhart, R-St. George, proposed in the 2016 legislative session failed in the Senate on a 17-11 vote. Urquhart told The Tribune at the time that he believed opposition from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had ultimately killed his bill.
FBI Hate Crime Statistics from 2015, which contain data from 14,997 law enforcement agencies, show more than 12,700 offenses that year were motivated “by bias against race, ethnicity, ancestry, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.”
Of the 59 bias-related crimes reported in 2015 to Utah’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, 33 were related to race — with white victims the primary target — and 14 were related to religion, according to past reporting from The Salt Lake Tribune. Ten bias crimes were perpetrated against victims from the LGBT community, data show.
Though Thatcher said Utah has been “very lucky” to have a relatively small number of hate crimes, he said it’s still important for the state Legislature to ensure an enforceable law makes it on the books in case an issue does occur.
“What happens when there is something and we do need enhanced penalties and we can’t apply them?” he said. “What does that do to the peace and the security of our community? If we have an honest-to-goodness, legitimate crime in the state of Utah where we need this law and it doesn’t exist yet, then it’s going to get worse before it gets better. I’d like to head that off.”