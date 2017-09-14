Washington • Jon Huntsman will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday as the nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Russia.
Huntsman has been approved by the Senate three times previously – without a single objection – for other posts, including as U.S. ambassador to China under President Barack Obama.
Tuesday’s hearing, paired with another nominee to be the assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, is normally a perfunctory move that allows the nominee to offer prepared remarks and for senators to quiz the candidate on his views on certain issues.
But with the continued inquiries into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, Huntsman could face questions about how he would handle his role as America’s top envoy to the country.
Huntsman, a skilled diplomat, was not part of President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Editor’s note: Jon Huntsman’s brother Paul Huntsman is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.