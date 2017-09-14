Gov. Gary Herbert plans to call Utah lawmakers into special session next week to take actions needed in connection with Operation Rio Grande — the planned two-year effort to curb lawlessness and drug dealing around the downtown homeless shelter.
Details are sketchy, but may be spelled out in more detail Thursday at the governor’s monthly news conference and KUED.
Operation Rio Grande launched last month with a focus on law enforcement and resulted in the arrest of hundreds over several weeks. Phase two of the effort started more recently and is aimed at getting drug addicts into treatment and to help connect homeless people with services they need.
The Tribune will follow this story as it develops.