Hillary Clinton says she hadn’t drafted a concession speech. A profile of Provo Mayor John Curtis. Love, Bishop back Harvey aid/debt ceiling increase.
Happy Monday. Ahead of the release of her new book, “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton says she may have “missed a few chances” to respond to Donald Trump’s actions and connect with voters during the 2016 presidential campaign. She also said she hadn‘t drafted a concession speech. [Politico]
Topping the news: The frontrunner in the race to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Provo Mayor John Curtis, became interested in politics when he helped with his mother’s campaign to get elected to the Granite School Board in the 1970s. [Trib]
Tweets of the weekend: From @SpencerJCox: “They are literally passing out tin-foil hats while in the middle of hour-long debate on whether to use electronic voting.”
-> From @FullFrontalSamB: ”A couple of ‘once in 500 years’ storms make sense because 2017 has already felt 10,000 years long.”
-> From @Amy_Siskind: ”The man who lied to his Senate colleagues under oath about meeting with Russians wants lie detector tests. I am running out of irony.”
Happy Birthday: To Taylorsville City Councilwoman Dama Barbour.
-> The Utah Transportation Funding and Governance Task Force is considering bringing the scandal-plagued UTA under complete state control. [Trib]
-> The National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia, a former Utah teacher, told the National Press Club on Friday that President Donald Trump strikes fear in America’s children. [Trib]
-> Representatives of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation are calling on Wellsville to end its annual ”Sham Battle,” which city officials say is a re-enactment of settler preparations against raids but tribal leaders contend it disrespects Native American culture and Bear River Massacre victims. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley depicts the divide in the Democratic Party. [Trib]
-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb reflect on political gossip making the rounds in Utah. [DNews]
Nationally: Special Counsel Robert Mueller plans to interview six of President Donald Trump’s current and former advisers, including former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus, in the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. [WaPost]
-> In an interview on CBS’s ”60 Minutes,” former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon took swipes at Republican congressional leader. [WaPost]
-> As Hurricane Irma batters Florida, state officials said that they are so far satisfied with the U.S. government’s response. [WaPost]
