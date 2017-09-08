Republicans worry and Democrats cautious as Trump makes deals with the minority party. Lee votes against Harvey aid, debt ceiling deal. Herbert testifies before the Senate.
Happy Friday. Republicans are carefully watching -- and some are raising concerns -- after President Donald Trump struck several deals with Democrats in recent days. In the span of 48 hours, Trump cut a deal with Democrats to keep the government funded and raise the nation’s borrowing authority, advanced talks with the senior Senate Democrat on a permanent debt ceiling solution and followed the advice of the top House Democrat, who urged him to use Twitter to ease the fears of young undocumented immigrants. [WaPost]
Topping the news: Sen. Mike Lee voted against a deal that would provide over $15 billion in aid to Hurricane Harvey victims and increase the debt ceiling, arguing that it was a bad process to tie the two together. [Trib]
-> Lee is among a number of conservatives voicing their support for a Colorado baker whose decision not to make a cake for a gay wedding is being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court. [Trib]
-> Gov. Gary Herbert was one of five governors to speak health care policy in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. [Trib]
-> Since his inauguration, Trump’s approval rating has remained relatively constant in Utah – just under 50 percent. [Trib]
In other news: Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski signed a lease Thursday closing part of Rio Grande Street to the public and handing it over to the state. [Trib]
-> Some of those arrested in Operation Rio Grande are now being connected to drug addiction treatment services. [Trib]
-> Northern Utahns have varying opinions on the proposal to transform U.S. 89 into a full-functioning freeway. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley illustrates what he feels is the cause of numerous natural disasters plaguing the country. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly writes about the Confederate flag in Utah and the different places it keeps popping up. [Trib]
Nationally: After President Donald Trump brokered a deal with Democrats, the Senate passed a $15.25 billion aid package for Hurricane Harvey recovery while agreeing to raise the debt ceiling enough to keep the government running until December. [Trib]
-> Appearing in front of a Senate committee Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. said he met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 because he wanted to find out Hillary Clinton’s “fitness” for office. [NYTimes]
-> Clinton’s new book reflecting on the 2016 presidential election takes swipes at former FBI Director James Comey and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who challenged her in the Democratic primary. [NYTimes]
