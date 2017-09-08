Happy Friday. Republicans are carefully watching -- and some are raising concerns -- after President Donald Trump struck several deals with Democrats in recent days. In the span of 48 hours, Trump cut a deal with Democrats to keep the government funded and raise the nation’s borrowing authority, advanced talks with the senior Senate Democrat on a permanent debt ceiling solution and followed the advice of the top House Democrat, who urged him to use Twitter to ease the fears of young undocumented immigrants. [WaPost]