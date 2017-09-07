Democrats dread reliving 2016 with Clinton’s upcoming book tour. Utah may change its gas tax. Swallow could sue for legal expenses.
Happy Thursday. Hillary Clinton is launching her book tour on Tuesday and will be touting ”What Happened” through December -- a point that has Democratic operatives and Clinton alum squirming. They’re not to excited to relive Clinton’s failed presidential run. The only one who may be happy for the book tour: President Donald Trump. [Politico]
-> After a judge ruled that the state wouldn’t pay for former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff’s legal bills from a corruption case that was dismissed, another former attorney general, John Swallow, may have a path to secure reimbursement for his legal fees. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @GeorgeTakei: ”For a ‘Chinese hoax,’ climate change sure feels pretty damn convincing along the Gulf. Oh and the West Coast. Oh, and Florida.”
-> From @KarlreMarks: ”They should call hurricanes names like Mohammed or Fatima, would make it much harder for them to enter the US.”
-> From @MEPFuller: ”Donald Trump is *definitely* the guy in your fantasy football league that you want to trade with.”
-> From @feministabulous: “Dreamers paid $11.64 billion in taxes in 2016. What about the president?”
Happy Birthday: To former state Rep. Fred Hunsaker and KUED’s Ken Verdoia.
-> Since the state told The Road Home to relocate all families staying there in July, the homeless shelter has been paying more than twice what officials allocated to keep families off the street and away from its Rio Grande neighborhood location. [Trib]
-> The Utah League of Cities and Towns appointed Cameron Diehl its new chief after the previous chief resigned when a state audit found he charged personal expenses to the league’s credit. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley depicts President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on North Korean threats. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke argues that Wellsville ought to end the ”Sham Battle” held on its Founders’ Day. [Trib]
Nationally: President Donald Trump agreed to a deal with congressional Democrats that enacts a short-term plan to raise the debt ceiling. [WaPost]
-> Representatives from Facebook told Congress that the social media website sold ads that targeted American voters to a Russian company during the presidential election. [WaPost]
-> After Trump announced plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, attorneys general from 16 states filed a lawsuit against the president. [NYTimes]
