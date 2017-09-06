Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump is working with some senators to try one last-gasp effort to repeal Obamacare this fall even after Congress failed to do so several times earlier this year. While the House and Senate have a litany of must-pass legislation left to finish this year, Trump still wants to fulfill his campaign pledge to gut the Democrats’ health care law. [Politico]
Tweets of the day:From @senorrinhatch: “We need a real, permanent solution that recognizes the positive impact #Dreamers have in our communities around the country.”
-> From @Patbagley: “A man who lied under oath to become US Attorney General announces punishment for Dreamers who have done nothing wrong”
-> From @StephenAtHome: ”Repealing DACA in order to MAGA is a load of CACA.”
Happy Birthday: To state Rep. David Lifferth and Hayley Lewis.
-> The Salt Lake City Council is wary of accepting a cheaper street-level option for TRAX transportation to the new airport after it was excluded from discussions regarding the plan. [Trib]
-> A tire shop owner who avoided prosecution in Nevada faces up to $50K in fines in Utah. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on the move to eliminate DACA. [Trib]
Nationally:After President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would discontinue DACA, Congress is left with six months to draw up a solution that it has struggled to find for years. [NYTimes]
-> As Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5, Florida officials have declared a state of emergency and are beginning to evacuate residents. [WaPost]
-> Donald Trump Jr. will appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to discuss Russian interference in the presidential election. [WaPost]
