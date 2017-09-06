In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump talks during a campaign stop in Keene, N.H. After seven years of the political drama known as "Obamacare," you might think voters would be tired of big ideas for revamping health care. If so, the presidential candidates seem to have missed the memo. Trump says his replacement plan would be different. Hed make sure everybody in the country is covered, something not even Obama accomplishes. Trump says hed make a deal with hospitals, and most people would still have private coverage. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)