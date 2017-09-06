Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump is working with some senators to try one last-gasp effort to repeal Obamacare this fall even after Congress failed to do so several times earlier this year. While the House and Senate have a litany of must-pass legislation left to finish this year, Trump still wants to fulfill his campaign pledge to gut the Democrats’ health care law. [Politico]

Topping the news:Leaders around the state and the country had varying reactions to President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. [Trib] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> A judge ruled Tuesday that taxpayers won’t have to pay former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff’s legal bills, but his lawsuit against the state will continue. [Trib] [DNews]

Tweets of the day:From @senorrinhatch: “We need a real, permanent solution that recognizes the positive impact #Dreamers have in our communities around the country.”

-> From @Patbagley: “A man who lied under oath to become US Attorney General announces punishment for Dreamers who have done nothing wrong”

-> From @StephenAtHome: ”Repealing DACA in order to MAGA is a load of CACA.”

Happy Birthday: To state Rep. David Lifferth and Hayley Lewis.

In other news: After released body camera footage of nurse Alex Wubbels’ detainment showed the arresting Salt Lake City police officer threatening to ”take good patients elsewhere,” he was fired from his second job as a paramedic. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [FOX13] [KUTV]

-> The Salt Lake City Council is wary of accepting a cheaper street-level option for TRAX transportation to the new airport after it was excluded from discussions regarding the plan. [Trib]

-> A tire shop owner who avoided prosecution in Nevada faces up to $50K in fines in Utah. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley gives his take on the move to eliminate DACA. [Trib]

Nationally:After President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would discontinue DACA, Congress is left with six months to draw up a solution that it has struggled to find for years. [NYTimes]

-> As Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5, Florida officials have declared a state of emergency and are beginning to evacuate residents. [WaPost]

-> Donald Trump Jr. will appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to discuss Russian interference in the presidential election. [WaPost]

