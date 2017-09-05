“Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally. It’s a political decision, and a moral question. Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us. They are that pitcher on our kid’s softball team, that first responder who helps out his community after a disaster, that cadet in ROTC who wants nothing more than to wear the uniform of the country that gave him a chance. Kicking them out won’t lower the unemployment rate, or lighten anyone’s taxes, or raise anybody’s wages.”<br> — Former President Barack Obama
“This policy was implemented unilaterally to great controversy and legal concern after Congress rejected legislative proposals to extend similar benefits on numerous occasions to this same group of illegal aliens. In other words, the executive branch, through DACA, deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions. Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the Executive Branch.”<br> — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
“Just as the courts have already struck down similar Obama policy, this was never a viable long-term solution to this challenge. Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches. But now there is more to do, and the president has called on Congress to act.”<br> — House Speaker Paul Ryan
“While Joe Arpaio — convicted of disobeying court orders to enforce policies that targeted people of color and promoted racial profiling and discrimination — receives a presidential pardon, hardworking young immigrants who contribute immensely to our shared nation are thrown into legal limbo. … Today’s decision by President Trump was a political one, not a legal one. … So I call on everybody to call on Congress to fix this broken situation and defend the Dreamers.”<br> — John Mejia, legal director for the ACLU of Utah
“The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is saddened by the administration‘s decision to abandon immigrant youth in our nation. ... We renew our call to our Utah congressional delegation to support and protect migrants by, as a first step, providing youth with permanent legal status that cannot be lost through the arbitrary whims of politics.”<br> — Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City
”Immigration, refugee and asylum policies express who we are as a nation, shape our nation’s character, affecting the lives of millions. Sadly, instead of addressing the relative justice of laws in our broken immigration system, there is a tendency to scape goat immigrants, which leads to the darkest side to partisan politics.”<br> — The Rev. Steve Klemz, pastor at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Salt Lake City
"We are grieved by today’s announcement that the Trump administration has rescinded DACA. This action shows an indefensible and reprehensible disregard for the 800,000 young DREAMers. ... We uphold the official statements of The Church of Jesus Christ [of Latter-day Saints] on issues of immigration and, like the church, support ‘an approach where undocumented immigrants are allowed to square themselves with the law.’”<br> — Mormon Women for Ethical Government
“The time has not only come, but is well past due, for action on immigration at the federal level. Common sense immigration reform would boost economic growth, create jobs, and spur innovation and entrepreneurship. And it would renew America’s legacy of being an open and welcoming country where anyone who works hard can achieve his or her dreams.”<br> — Lane Beattie, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber
“These individuals previously protected under DACA have been making a noticeable difference in our state’s economy, and now we are turning our backs on their valued success. I ask our members of Congress to act in a reasonable way to keep foreign-born talent right here in Utah contributing to a prosperous future for us all.”<br — Stan Lockhart, former Utah Republican Party Chairman