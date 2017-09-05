Happy Tuesday. In one of his final acts as president, Barack Obama left a letter to Donald Trump, welcoming him to the White House and offering him advice in an office that lacks “a clear blueprint for success” and reminding the incoming president that he must be a guardian of “democratic institutions and traditions.” [WaPost]
Topping the news: President Donald Trump today is expected to announce the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals plan. [NYTimes]
-> Sen. Orrin Hatch has asked the president not to eliminate DACA. [Trib]
Tweets of the weekend: From @lindseyvonn: ”This is insane! I used to ski race with Alex and she is an incredible person! She was following the law and arrested. Crazy!!”
-> From @jeremynewberger: “That cop who grabbed the nurse could really use military grade weapons. An armored tank, grenade launchers, just In case that nurse is ISIS.”
-> From @TheDweck: ”Just passed by a ‘Welcome to America’ sign at airport customs and it felt like when someone forgets to take down a Christmas tree”
-> From @chick_in_kiev: ”LA: *covered in smoke from a hellfire* Houston: *underwater* Trump: I will deport a million children”
Happy Birthday: To gun rights advocate Clark Aposhian and Greg Hartley.
-> Robert Gehrke argues that the footage showing law enforcement detaining Wubbels’ indicates that Salt Lake City Police Department needs to update its policies. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on Wubbels’ arrest. [Trib]
-> A recently-passed law that bans panhandling from the side of the road, HB161, is being used as part of Operation Rio Grande’s drug crackdown. [Trib]
-> Gov. Gary Herbert’s 25,000 jobs initiative aims to keep rural Utahns from being forced to move to urban areas for work. [Trib]
-> Utah’s political parties came together to send a truck full of relief supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims. [Trib]
-> Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes will compete in a charity boxing match later this month. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly describes a UTA board feud which has bled over into the Provo mayoral election. [Trib]
-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb compose political tweets that no one will ever see on their Twitter feed. [DNews]
Nationally: U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said North Korea is ”begging for war.” [NYTimes]
-> As Congress returns to Washington, Trump is looking to reform tax code, raise the debt ceiling and allocate more relief funds to victims of Hurricane Harvey. [NYTimes]
