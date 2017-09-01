Saying they are pushing aside partisanship to help Hurricane Harvey victims, a relief effort spearheaded by Utah Republicans — but attracting plenty of donations by local Democrats — sent a truckload of supplies to Texas on Friday.
“It was totally stuffed. And we’re starting to fill up a second semi,” said Jeremy Roberts, relief organizer and co-chairman of the Lincoln Club for the Salt Lake County Republican Party. He adds a small caravan of volunteers also is accompanying the shipment to help once the supplies are delivered.
Roberts said the work started as a Republican Party effort to gather needed supplies, especially bottled water. But Democrats also jumped, “so I’d like to give them 50 percent of the credit. … There is no partisanship in this. We all want to help.”
He said the truck is now headed to Beaumont, Texas — mainly because that city has dire need of the bottled water that the shipment contains.
“We had arranged to go to another city, but they called us back. They said, ‘You have water, right?’ We said, ’Yes,’ and they said, ’Beaumont really needs that — so go there instead,’” Roberts said.
Jake Parkinson, chairman of the Salt Lake County Republican Party, said Utah donors have been bringing and sending far more than bottled water.
“It’s everything they might need down there,” he said. “There are diapers, wipes, formula, quite a bit of dog food, some kennels, toothpaste, tooth brushes, hand sanitizer, clothes. We’re taking a ton of stuff.”
Parkinson added, “We’ve had people driving in donations from all over. People want to help and didn’t know how. This gives them a chance.”
The drive has worked closely with KTVX Channel 4, and Roberts said it will continue to collect donations at its studios, 2174 W. 1700 South in Salt Lake City, through Saturday morning.
“Right now we need water, water, water,” he said.
After Saturday, Roberts said the drive will suspend collections for a time until it sees what Texas officials say is needed most. Parkinson added the party might plan a big relief drive again in a few months “when everyone forgets about the hurricane, but help is still needed.”
Roberts said the party has also collected just a bit under $8,000 in cash through a GoFundMe account to help with the drive — including transportation costs, and buying other items people may need in Texas.