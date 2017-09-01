Treasury secretary suggests Harriet Tubman’s future on $20 bill is uncertain. Utah leaders agree to close section of Rio Grande Street. Utahns unite in rally supporting DACA.
Happy Friday. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has put Harriet Tubman's placement on the $20 bill — a proposal from the Obama administration — on hold. "Ultimately we will be looking at this issue. It's not something I'm focused on at the moment,” Mnuchin said. Tubman, a black abolitionist, was supposed to replace Andrew Jackson, the former populist president, on currency in 2020. [CNBC]
-> More than 100 people rallied at the Utah Capitol on Thursday night in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program amid indications that President Donald Trump may soon end the policy. [Trib]
-> Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak in Salt Lake City on Sept. 21. [Trib]
Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporters Emma Penrod, Lee Davidson and Matt Piper as well as columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including sales tax on food and a very public disagreement between House Speaker Greg Hughes and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” on kcpw.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
In other news: Some city council races in Salt Lake City and Sandy are subject to a recount. [Trib]
-> Voter rates in Salt Lake County appear to have almost doubled since the county started allowing residents to vote by mail. [Trib]
-> Dirty campaign tactics used by politicians are teaching us ”to hate each other,” said Project Vote Smart co-founder Richard Kimball during a forum at the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics on Thursday. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on expected changes to President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly reflects on the days spent at his alma mater after learning that he will be inducted into the Skyline High School Hall of Fame. [Trib]
Nationally: President Donald Trump and Congress are considering a $6 billion emergency assistance package to help clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. [WaPost]
-> In response to Moscow’s decision to expel U.S. diplomats from the country, the White House ordered Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco. [NYTimes]
-> One of Trump’s biggest supporters, controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David A. Clarke, has resigned without explanation. [WaPost]
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson