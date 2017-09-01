Happy Friday. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has put Harriet Tubman's placement on the $20 bill — a proposal from the Obama administration — on hold. "Ultimately we will be looking at this issue. It's not something I'm focused on at the moment,” Mnuchin said. Tubman, a black abolitionist, was supposed to replace Andrew Jackson, the former populist president, on currency in 2020. [CNBC]