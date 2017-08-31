Ivanka Trump supports ending Obama policy aimed at addressing gender pay gap. U.S. attorney general visits Utah, speaks about national security. State lawmakers debate sales tax for food.
Happy Thursday. Ivanka Trump joined her father’s administration pledging to protect women and champion equal pay. On Wednesday she announced her support for discontinuing an Obama policy addressing the gender pay gap through gathering data. Her statement: “Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results.” [Guardian]
-> After debating a higher sales tax for food last legislative session, some state lawmakers are discussing eliminating the tax altogether. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @mjwatts1983: “Trump: I witnessed Harvey horror first hand; White House: He got a first-hand account from officials
-> From @BCAppelbaum: ”Trump says he’s speaking against his own interest in advocating tax reform. Fact check: He refuses to release his tax returns so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”
In other news: The Salt Lake City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that requires some of the city’s largest buildings to annually report their energy usage. [Trib]
-> Next Thursday may be the last show of Salt Lake City’s Twilight Concert Series – forever. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley illustrates how Utah’s air quality affects the state. [Trib]
-> Michelle Quist argues that the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey highlights America’s flawed immigration laws. [Trib]
Nationally: In a speech in Missouri on Wednesday, President Donald Trump outlined a plan for tax reform that included a large corporate tax cut. [NYTimes]
-> A federal judge blocked an anti-sanctuary cities law in Texas. [WaPost]
-> Harvey, now a tropical storm, began to unleash its fury on Louisiana on Wednesday as Texas deploys more of its National Guard for disaster relief and asks for troops from other states. [WaPost]
