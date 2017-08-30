The number of Americans trying to travel to join the Islamic State has “dropped significantly,” from 6 to 10 a month a few years ago to, often, one or none now, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Wednesday during a speech in Salt Lake City.
Much of the credit for the decrease belongs to the military, which has fought ISIS on the battlefield, Rosenstein said, adding that people are less inclined to join a losing cause.
In addition, Rosenstein credited law-enforcement officers for their proactive policing, which keeps everyone safe.
Rosenstein made his comments at the 10th Annual Utah National Security and Anti-Terrorism Conference at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.
About 600 people from local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies attended the two day conference, which began Tuesday.
This story will be updated.