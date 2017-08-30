Trump has strong contingent of Republicans that support him because of his eccentric personality. An elite Utah medical team heads to Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery. Herbert visits Vietnam. 

Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped to 36 percent as many Americans report feeling increasingly alienated by the rhetoric of the White House. But surprisingly, one-third of Republican poll respondents that strongly agree with Trump do so because of his eccentric personality and controversial behavior — not in spite of it. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Utah’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team is headed to Houston to offer aid in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. [Trib]

-> House Speaker Greg Hughes and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski disagreed over the city’s share of the bill for Operation Rio Grande and a proposed closure of Rio Grande St. on public radio Tuesday. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert began a visit to Vietnam on Tuesday. [APviaTrib]

Tweets of the day: From @SpencerJCox: ”I better hurry and do this before the governor gets back in town... #JoeInglesDay”

-> From @MikeLMower: ”While Justin Harding is with @GovHerbert in Vietnam, I’m with Lt. Governor @SpencerJCox eating Vietnamese food!”

In other news: Better Boundaries, a group proposing a ballot initiative that would form an independent commission to redraw legislative district boundaries, will hold several public hearings this week. [Trib]

-> Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff’s civil suit, an attempt to make the state pay for legal fees accrued while he was being prosecuted for corruption charges, will be decided by a judge. [Trib] [FOX13]

-> Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski told the Salt Lake City Council that light rail may be an option for transportation to a new terminal at the Salt Lake City International Airport, but the mayor is keeping council members in the dark when it comes to the details. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Pat Bagley depicts what he feels are the forces behind Hurricane Harvey. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke argues that Biskupski is undermining the progress of Operation Rio Grande. [Trib]

Nationally: At least 30 are dead as Hurricane Harvey looks toward Louisiana. [WaPost]

-> After North Korea launched a missile over Japan on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said ’all options are on the table.’ [WaPost]

-> Defense Secretary Jim Mattis delayed Trump’s directive to ban transgender people from serving in the military, saying he first wants to consult with a panel of experts on how to carry it out. [WaPost]

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy

