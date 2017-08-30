Trump has strong contingent of Republicans that support him because of his eccentric personality. An elite Utah medical team heads to Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery. Herbert visits Vietnam.
Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped to 36 percent as many Americans report feeling increasingly alienated by the rhetoric of the White House. But surprisingly, one-third of Republican poll respondents that strongly agree with Trump do so because of his eccentric personality and controversial behavior — not in spite of it. [WaPost]
Topping the news: Utah’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team is headed to Houston to offer aid in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. [Trib]
-> Gov. Gary Herbert began a visit to Vietnam on Tuesday. [APviaTrib]
Tweets of the day: From @SpencerJCox: ”I better hurry and do this before the governor gets back in town... #JoeInglesDay”
-> From @MikeLMower: ”While Justin Harding is with @GovHerbert in Vietnam, I’m with Lt. Governor @SpencerJCox eating Vietnamese food!”
In other news: Better Boundaries, a group proposing a ballot initiative that would form an independent commission to redraw legislative district boundaries, will hold several public hearings this week. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley depicts what he feels are the forces behind Hurricane Harvey. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke argues that Biskupski is undermining the progress of Operation Rio Grande. [Trib]
Nationally: At least 30 are dead as Hurricane Harvey looks toward Louisiana. [WaPost]
-> After North Korea launched a missile over Japan on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said ’all options are on the table.’ [WaPost]
-> Defense Secretary Jim Mattis delayed Trump’s directive to ban transgender people from serving in the military, saying he first wants to consult with a panel of experts on how to carry it out. [WaPost]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson