(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and House Speaker Greg Hughes talk in the hall after shaking hands following the afternoon City Council meeting at the City and County Building in Salt Lake City Tuesday August 29, 2017. The government leaders called each other out on the airwaves Tuesday morning where Hughes said the mayor was trying to subvert aspects of Operation Rio Grande by spreading false information and in other ways resisting the effort. Biskupski countered that Hughes was trying to rush through changes without process, legal authority or a strategic plan.