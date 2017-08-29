In his motion to dismiss the case, Rawlings cited allegations of investigative misconduct by state and federal officers and problems with obtaining evidence from the FBI. He also referenced a cooperation agreement that would see Shurtleff provide information and testimony about former Utah Attorney General John Swallow; former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.; and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Ward, all of whom Rawlings was looking at as part of a wider public corruption investigation.