Trump seems to mistake two Finnish reporters for ‘the same one’ at White House news conference. The bill for Operation Rio Grande comes in at $67 million. Trump is set to renew surplus military equipment loans for police agencies — including some in Utah.
Happy Tuesday. At a news conference Monday, President Donald Trump apparently became confused when Finnish President Sauli Niinisto called on a reporter curious about the United States and Russia. “Again? You’re going to give her the same one?” Trump said, seeming to think Niinisto picked a journalist who had already asked a question. ”No, she is not the same lady,” the Finnish president responded. “They are sitting side by side.” The second reporter joked, ”We have a lot of blonde women in Finland.” [WaPost]
-> President Donald Trump will resume a program to loan surplus military equipment to police departments, a practice former President Barack Obama halted. Utah law enforcement agencies are among those relying on the supplies. [Trib]
-> But some of the state’s police force doesn’t plan on accepting the military’s extra firearms. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @juliaritchey: “Utah’s gov is in Vietnam and Singapore this week on a trade mission. And probably a secret side mission to find best street food.”
-> From @BenWinslow: “.@GovHerbert is on a trade mission to China and Vietnam this week. That means @SpencerJCox is #Utah’s babysitter!”
Happy Birthday: To Republican National Committee chairman Thomas Wright, Todd Thorpe, Adam Piner and Melissa Wiley.
In other news: Thomas Wright, former chairman of the Utah GOP, was elected to be one of the eight chairpersons on the Republican National Committee on Monday. [Trib]
-> The Utah Technology Council snagged state Rep. John Knotwell as its new president and CEO on Monday. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on the reactions to Trump’s decision to pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly writes about the numerous enemies supposedly made by state Rep. Paul Ray. [Trib]
Nationally: As the death toll in the wake of Hurricane Harvey has risen to nine, President Donald Trump said federal relief is on the way. [WaPost]
-> A business associate of Trump’s promised to secure a real estate deal with Moscow in 2015, which he said would bolster Trump’s candidacy for president. [NYTimes]
-> Trump said Monday pardoning former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio during Hurricane Harvey likely earned the decision “higher” ratings. [WaPost]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson