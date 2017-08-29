Happy Tuesday. At a news conference Monday, President Donald Trump apparently became confused when Finnish President Sauli Niinisto called on a reporter curious about the United States and Russia. “Again? You’re going to give her the same one?” Trump said, seeming to think Niinisto picked a journalist who had already asked a question. ”No, she is not the same lady,” the Finnish president responded. “They are sitting side by side.” The second reporter joked, ”We have a lot of blonde women in Finland.” [WaPost]