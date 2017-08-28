Happy Monday. President Donald Trump and Congress — which haven’t had the same opinion on much this year — face a pressing challenge: agreeing on recovery funding for Texas to clean up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s unprecedented floodwaters. It will be a test of whether the two branches can bridge a deep and growing divide to provide timely emergency relief. “I don’t think the wall becomes as important now as making sure that the individuals in Texas who have been suffering from this storm are taken care of,” said a former GOP staffer. [WaPost]