After new wildlife fencing along Interstate 80 near Parleys Summit helped reduce collisions with wildlife by more than a third so far this year, highway crews are speeding up installation of more fences.
The Utah Department of Transportation on Monday showed off work that is erecting a mile of new 8-foot-tall fencing along eastbound I-80, mirroring a mile of fencing installed last fall on the other side of the freeway. UDOT also plans to then extend the fencing on both sides by another 1,400 feet.
The fences are designed eventually to funnel wildlife onto a special $5 million bridge that UDOT plans to build over I-80 next year. “That way, wildlife can cross without taking their chances on the freeway itself — which is what they do now,” said John Montoya, UDOT’s project manager.
He said funding for the additional fencing was not technically available until October, but UDOT found ways to advance funds to allow the work now before some fall migration.
UDOT has previously used some underpasses in the general area for wildlife, but Montoya said they found that horned wildlife — such as deer, elk and moose — are hesitant for some reason to use them. Studies indicate an open overpass will work better for them, say highway officials.
“We’re absolutely excited and thrilled that they are going forward with this fencing that mirrors what went in last year,” said Sharon Cantwell, a board member with Save People Save Wildlife.
Her group provided data showing that last year, 34 collisions occurred with wildlife in that area through August 13. For the same period this year, 22 collisions occurred there.
“We saved an extra 12 wildlife this year, so maybe we can save twice as many next year with twice as much fencing,” Cantwell said.
This year, data she provided showed that motorists collided with 19 deer, two moose and one bear. In the same period last year, crashes involved 17 moose, 13 deer, three elk and a cougar.